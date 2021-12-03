Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

