Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $232.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

