Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

KR stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

