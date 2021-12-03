Ledyard National Bank Acquires 439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

