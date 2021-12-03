Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Short Interest Update

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,933,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 1,493,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.4 days.

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

