Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $348.52 and last traded at $348.52. Approximately 1,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.53.

In other Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 news, Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.45, for a total transaction of $4,094,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.