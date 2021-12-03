Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Belden worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

