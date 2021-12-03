Lapides Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for 1.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $124.22. 7,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,144. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

