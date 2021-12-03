Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.91 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.
LE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 1,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.