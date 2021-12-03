Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.91 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.

LE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 1,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

