Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.
Lands’ End stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 1,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $643.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $44.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
