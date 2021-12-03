Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.01. 6,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

