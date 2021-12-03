Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.
NASDAQ LE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.01. 6,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $44.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.