Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells $7,647,075.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $661.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $711.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

