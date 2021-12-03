Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHX. B. Riley upped their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

DHI Group stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $264.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DHI Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

