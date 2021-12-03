L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

LHX opened at $211.15 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total transaction of $19,739,699.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,151 shares of company stock valued at $62,841,343. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

