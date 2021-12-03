KUN (KUN) Price Reaches $16.41 on Top Exchanges

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. KUN has a total market cap of $32,825.83 and $7,619.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KUN has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $16.41 or 0.00030067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00072091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.20 or 0.07756611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.23 or 1.00542137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002852 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

