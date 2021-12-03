Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 919,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

