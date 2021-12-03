Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

