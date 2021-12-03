Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KR opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

