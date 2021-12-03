Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 5,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,475,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 209,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,407,862 shares of company stock worth $35,696,041 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

