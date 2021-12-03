KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 0.2%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.76. 9,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 46,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $443,000.

