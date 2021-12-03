Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $5,146,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $139.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.