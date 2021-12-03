Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $67,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

MPW stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.