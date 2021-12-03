Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 960 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,452,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,218,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 554,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

