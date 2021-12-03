Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,396 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.