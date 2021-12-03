Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,487 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $3,330,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $9,338,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

PFEB opened at $28.97 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

