Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 26.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 13.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in NetEase by 7.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NTES opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

