Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

KGSPF opened at $115.00 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

