Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.17. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $180.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.12.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

