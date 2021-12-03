Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KIM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

