Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $43.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $147.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $267.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $173.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

