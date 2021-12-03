Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $31.99 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

