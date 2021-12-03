Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,008 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

