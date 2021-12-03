Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 34,963 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $200.99 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

