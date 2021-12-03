Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 29,147 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $52,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $273.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average of $272.04. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.78 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

