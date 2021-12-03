Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 108,233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,233 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $49.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

