Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $66,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

