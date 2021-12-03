Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €782.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €787.67 ($895.08).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KER shares. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($773.86) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

KER stock traded down €11.60 ($13.18) on Tuesday, reaching €693.50 ($788.07). 210,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($474.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €658.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €701.62.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

