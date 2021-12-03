Kemacoin Trading Down 8.5% This Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $26,095.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056624 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 160.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

