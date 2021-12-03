Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as high as C$4.42. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 875,923 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEL shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$784.72 million and a PE ratio of 9.06.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$80,579.08. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

