Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 10,599 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $17.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

