KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 545,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,177,422 shares.The stock last traded at $20.48 and had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Get KE alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of -1.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,946,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,405,000.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.