KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.