KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 672 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.50 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $235.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

