KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 17,966 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,316,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,637,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,394 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

SU opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

