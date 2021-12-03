KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,017.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 255,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.