KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 778 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

