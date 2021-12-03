Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 250,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

