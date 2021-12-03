Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846,918 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $108,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,823,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

