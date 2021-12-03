Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

KALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

