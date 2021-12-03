Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS KAJMY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

